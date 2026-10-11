Prime Minister Narendra Modi invites Asian Games medalists, cricketers home
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inviting India's Asian Games medalists and cricketers to his home on October 15 for a meeting/interaction.
The idea is to acknowledge their achievements in sport.
Modi get-together acknowledges athletes across sports
This isn't just about handing out congratulations.
Modi's get-together brings together athletes from all sorts of sports and is also meant to acknowledge their achievements in sport.