Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches over 35,000cr projects in Vadodara
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Vadodara today, rolling out and kickstarting a bunch of major projects worth over ₹35,000 crore.
These include new train lines connecting tribal areas, upgrades to highways and railways, and a floating solar power plant.
The goal? Making travel smoother, cities cleaner, and boosting infrastructure all around.
Modi honors Swachhata doots, jabs critics
Modi gave a shoutout to locals for keeping Vadodara clean and took a playful jab at critics: "some can never be happy with India's vikas."
The vibe at the event was high-energy: tickets sold out in an hour and fan zones were packed.
He also honored Swachhata Doots, the folks helping keep the city spotless.