Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Aldabra tortoise in Seychelles garden
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent Saturday exploring the Seychelles National Botanical Garden with President Patrick Herminie.
The highlight? Meeting the Aldabra giant tortoise. These gentle giants can live over 200 years and are a big deal in local conservation.
Modi calls tortoises India-Seychelles symbol
Modi pointed out how these tortoises have been gifted to Indian zoos before, calling them a symbol of India-Seychelles friendship.
The two leaders also planted a Coco de Mer tree, famous for its massive seeds and featured on Seychelles's coat of arms, a gesture celebrating their shared commitment to protecting nature for future generations.