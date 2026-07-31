Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets ministers on West Asia fallout
India
Prime Minister Modi gathered top ministers on Thursday to tackle the fallout from ongoing conflicts in West Asia.
With key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea facing disruptions, the focus was on keeping India's supply chains, especially fuel and fertilizers, steady and secure.
Modi urges ministries to secure supplies
The team was briefed that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) procurement sources have already been diversified and that refineries are already operating at full tilt, and discussed ways to expand gas pipelines.
Modi urged ministries to protect economic interests, keep citizens safe, and make sure essential goods keep flowing, even as global tensions threaten stability.