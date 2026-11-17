Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposes free e-visas for ASEAN tourists
Prime Minister Modi just proposed free e-visas for tourists from ASEAN countries, hoping to make travel between India and Southeast Asia a lot easier.
He announced this after the 23rd Asean-India Summit in Manila on Tuesday, calling it a step toward stronger connections and more tourism across the region.
Narendra Modi outlines India-ASEAN cooperation plans
Modi also put forward plans for deeper maritime cooperation, including joint disaster management, scientific research, and a joint cyber forensics training program to build regional capacity.
On the cultural side, he is pushing for more scholarships at Nalanda University, youth exchanges, and even an ASEAN-India creative pavilion at a major entertainment summit in 2027.
The goal? To bring young people together and build lasting ties between India and its neighbors.