Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews US-Iran war risks to India

Modi called for all government departments to work together and set up emergency support for Indian seafarers.

Officials were told to stay alert as tensions have caused ship crossings through Bab al-Mandab to drop sharply, from 43 a day in the first half of July to just 31 now.

With more than 88% of its energy being imported, India has also diversified its sources for LPG and is boosting natural gas infrastructure so it's less vulnerable if trade routes get blocked.

Refineries are running full steam, and there's extra focus on expanding pipelines and city gas networks to keep things steady even if global trade gets rocky.