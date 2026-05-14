Prime Minister Narendra Modi says BRICS advances Global South cooperation
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X that BRICS has emerged as an "important platform for advancing cooperation among emerging economies and giving voice to the aspirations of the Global South" after meeting with BRICS leaders.
He highlighted that BRICS stands up for developing countries and helps address their shared interests on the world stage.
India pushes sustainable development and inclusion
As 2026 chair, Modi said India is pushing for sustainable development, stronger teamwork between countries, and a more resilient economy.
He emphasized making sure emerging economies actually have a say in global decisions, with an eye on building a more inclusive world order.