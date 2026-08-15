Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlights India's 1st hydrogen-powered train
India
During his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi spotlighted some big steps for India's clean energy future, including the official launch of the country's first hydrogen-powered train.
The train, which started running in Haryana last month, marks a major move toward greener transport and uses fuel cell tech that only emits water vapor and heat.
Modi says India's railways fully electrified
Modi also highlighted that all of India's railways are now electrified, a jump from just 30% in the next 90 years to full coverage in the last decade.