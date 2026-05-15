Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts 6-day, 5-country visit in UAE India May 15, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is kicking off a six-day, five-country trip, starting with the United Arab Emirates on May 15.

His visit comes at a pretty tense moment in the Middle East, with the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran disrupting shipping routes.

After the UAE, he'll be heading to the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy.