Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts 6-day, 5-country visit in UAE
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is kicking off a six-day, five-country trip, starting with the United Arab Emirates on May 15.
His visit comes at a pretty tense moment in the Middle East, with the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran disrupting shipping routes.
After the UAE, he'll be heading to the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy.
India may seek LPG supplies
Modi will meet President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to talk about boosting political and economic ties, especially around energy security.
With oil supplies shaky due to Iran's blockade of key shipping lanes and US restrictions on Iranian ports, reports say India might ink deals for more LPG supplies and strategic petroleum reserves to help keep things steady back home.