Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend 3 summits this September
India
September is looking busy for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He'll be representing India at three big global summits.
First up is the SCO summit in Bishkek (August 31-September 1), where the spotlight will be on fighting terrorism in a tense world climate.
India's SCO, BRICS and UNSC bid
At the SCO summit, India plans to talk counter-terrorism, better regional connectivity, and show off its digital strengths, plus some important meetings with Central Asian leaders and Russia's Putin.
Then it's home to host the BRICS summit (September 12-13), focusing on reforming institutions and boosting trade using national currencies.
Wrapping up the month, Modi heads to the UN General Assembly to pitch India for a nonpermanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2028-29.