Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend 3 summits this September

At the SCO summit, India plans to talk counter-terrorism, better regional connectivity, and show off its digital strengths, plus some important meetings with Central Asian leaders and Russia's Putin.

Then it's home to host the BRICS summit (September 12-13), focusing on reforming institutions and boosting trade using national currencies.

Wrapping up the month, Modi heads to the UN General Assembly to pitch India for a nonpermanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2028-29.