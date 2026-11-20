Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Nitish Setu in Bihar
This Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the Nitish Setu, a brand new six-lane bridge over the Ganga in Bihar.
Costing ₹5,500 crore, it connects Bidupur in Vaishali with Kachchi Dargah near Patna.
The bridge is named after former chief minister Nitish Kumar, who was a driving force behind its construction.
It's set to make travel easier for locals, especially farmers, and should help ease the usual traffic jams on the old Mahatma Gandhi Setu.
Asian Development Bank backed bridge contested
The project got major backing from the Asian Development Bank and support from the Bihar government. It's expected to boost regional connectivity and attract investment to the area.
But not everyone's happy about naming it after Kumar: there is already some political back-and-forth between Bihar's ruling party and the opposition over whether his role is being properly recognized.