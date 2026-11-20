This Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the Nitish Setu, a brand new six-lane bridge over the Ganga in Bihar.

Costing ₹5,500 crore, it connects Bidupur in Vaishali with Kachchi Dargah near Patna.

The bridge is named after former chief minister Nitish Kumar, who was a driving force behind its construction.

It's set to make travel easier for locals, especially farmers, and should help ease the usual traffic jams on the old Mahatma Gandhi Setu.