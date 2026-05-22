Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch high-powered demography mission
Prime Minister Modi is gearing up to launch the High-Powered Demography Mission, focused on tackling illegal immigration and shifting demographics in border states like Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the plan this week, highlighting how the government wants to address years of unchecked infiltration from Bangladesh and Myanmar.
Amit Shah urges cooperation for deportations
The mission aims to help the Border Security Force (BSF) spot infiltration points more easily.
Shah also called for local authorities to work together so deporting infiltrators can be more effective.
Plus, a "smart border" project is coming next year to secure 6,000km of borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.
West Bengal has already handed over land for new fencing in Siliguri.