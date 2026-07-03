Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open HRRL at Pachpadra Saturday

Refinery to produce BS-VI fuels, petrochemicals

The Pachpadra refinery mixes local crude from Mangala oil fields with imports via Mundra Port.

Built with massive amounts of concrete, it stands out with its high-tech design (Nelson Complexity Index of 17).

It will make cleaner BS-VI fuels and petrochemicals like benzene and polypropylene.

Plus, it's expected to create employment and help Rajasthan grow financially as global refineries shut down elsewhere.