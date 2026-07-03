Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open HRRL at Pachpadra Saturday
Big news for Rajasthan: Prime Minister Modi is set to open the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) in Pachpadra this Saturday.
It's India's first integrated refinery-petrochemical complex, designed to handle 9 million tons every year.
This means more energy security for India, less dependence on imported fuel, and a nice ₹5,000 crore boost for the state's economy.
Refinery to produce BS-VI fuels, petrochemicals
The Pachpadra refinery mixes local crude from Mangala oil fields with imports via Mundra Port.
Built with massive amounts of concrete, it stands out with its high-tech design (Nelson Complexity Index of 17).
It will make cleaner BS-VI fuels and petrochemicals like benzene and polypropylene.
Plus, it's expected to create employment and help Rajasthan grow financially as global refineries shut down elsewhere.