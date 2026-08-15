Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils civil defense plans, urges preparedness
On Independence Day, PM Modi revealed plans for a new civil defense network, saying the old systems just don't cut it against today's threats like refineries, banking systems, data centers and other key assets.
He stressed that both the army and everyday citizens need to be ready: "It is our responsibility to build a secure India. Whether the challenge is within our border or across, we are ready for all situations."
India expands defense tech exports
Modi also talked about India aiming to become a global supplier of defense tech, highlighting that work under Mission Sudarshan Chakra was progressing rapidly and that Indian weapons and defense equipment are now reaching nearly 100 countries.
He called for everyone to work together on building homegrown defense manufacturing, adding, "It is our responsibility to build a secure India."