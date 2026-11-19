Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges communities to fight drug abuse
At the Summit on Social Justice, Prime Minister Modi called on communities, spiritual organizations and educational institutions to get more involved in fighting drug abuse.
He wants initiatives to address substance abuse must go beyond routine and symbolic activities, encouraging everyone to pitch in for a healthier, drug-free India.
Modi promotes public participation, state cooperation
Modi also talked about the power of "jan bhagidari," or public participation, for spotting disabilities early and breaking social stigmas.
He encouraged states to learn from each other's best ideas and work together so social justice actually makes a difference on the ground.