Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges creative action against drugs
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest Mann Ki Baat, asked young people to help tackle drug abuse by using their creativity: think catchy slogans, songs, or plays that spread awareness and support those struggling.
He shared, "Often, creative efforts prove more impactful than formal campaigns," encouraging young people and those in the creative field to share their work on social media using the relevant hashtag.
Modi spotlights 3.5 million vendors, 12,000 girls
Modi called this a "noble mission" for a drug-free India and also spotlighted projects empowering women and inspiring innovation.
The PM SVANidhi scheme has helped 3.5 million women street vendors boost their businesses, while Mission ShaktiSAT is training 12,000 girls from 108 countries in satellite tech.