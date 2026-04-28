Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Gangtok, praises Sikkim's statehood anniversary celebrations
India
During Sikkim's statehood anniversary celebrations, Prime Minister Modi visited Gangtok and praised the state's clean, green vibe.
He called locals "staunch guardians of nature" and invited nature-loving tourists to check out the Orchidarium, even joining local youth for a football session.
His visit spotlighted how Sikkim blends nature conservation, making it a real sustainability role model.
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