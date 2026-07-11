Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits New Zealand sports tech exhibition
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped by a sports tech exhibition in New Zealand, getting a firsthand look at the country's latest gear and innovations.
Joined by New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon, he caught live demos from top athletes, a cool highlight of his Indo-Pacific tour and the first time an Indian PM has visited New Zealand in 40 years.
India, New Zealand announce strategic partnership
Modi and Luxon took things up a notch, announcing a new strategic partnership with plans to double trade to ₹35,000 crore by 2030.
The visit also included signing 10 agreements, meetings with business leaders, and a traditional Maori powhiri welcome, giving Modi a real taste of Kiwi culture.