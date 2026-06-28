Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Seychelles as guest of honour India Jun 28, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Seychelles, where he is the Guest of Honour at its National Day golden jubilee and attended a special state dinner with President Patrick Herminie.

Modi called the India-Seychelles relationship "steady, strong and long-lasting," and got a warm welcome from both local leaders and the Indian community there.