Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Seychelles as guest of honour
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Seychelles, where he is the Guest of Honour at its National Day golden jubilee and attended a special state dinner with President Patrick Herminie.
Modi called the India-Seychelles relationship "steady, strong and long-lasting," and got a warm welcome from both local leaders and the Indian community there.
Modi hands over vessel and ambulances
Modi handed over a "Made in India" patrol vessel to boost Seychelles's maritime security, and donated ambulances and utility vehicles for local development.
He also joined President Herminie in planting a tree, highlighting their shared focus on sustainability.