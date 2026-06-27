Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Seychelles for 50th National Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spending three days in Seychelles, joining the island nation's big 50th National Day celebrations.
The trip is all about deepening India's friendship with Seychelles, something Indian High Commissioner Rohit Rathish called a "historic milestone," since the two countries have shared values and a long history together.
Modi visit fits vision MAHASAGAR plan
Modi will launch new projects, talk with President Herminie about regional issues, and connect with the Indian community there.
Indian Navy ships and troops are also joining the festivities, showing off strong defense ties.
This visit fits into India's Vision MAHASAGAR plan to boost partnerships and security across the Indian Ocean, taking teamwork with island nations like Seychelles to a new level.