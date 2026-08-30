Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Uzbekistan marking 15-year strategic partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit to Uzbekistan, celebrating 15 years of strategic partnership between the two countries.
His trip came right before Uzbekistan's Independence Day, and he was welcomed with cultural performances and even saw Tashkent lit up in the Indian tricolor, a pretty cool gesture showing how close the nations are.
India Uzbekistan to form coordination council
India and Uzbekistan agreed to take their partnership up a notch, aiming for a "comprehensive strategic partnership" with clear goals.
They are setting up a coordination council to manage projects together, talking long-term uranium supply deals, and launching three sister-city and sister-state arrangements.
PM Modi also offered India's urban development expertise (pointing out Gujarat's GIFT City) as inspiration for Uzbekistan's big plans like New Tashkent.
Plus, there is a business summit on the way to boost trade and investment.