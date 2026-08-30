Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Uzbekistan marking 15-year strategic partnership

India and Uzbekistan agreed to take their partnership up a notch, aiming for a "comprehensive strategic partnership" with clear goals.

They are setting up a coordination council to manage projects together, talking long-term uranium supply deals, and launching three sister-city and sister-state arrangements.

PM Modi also offered India's urban development expertise (pointing out Gujarat's GIFT City) as inspiration for Uzbekistan's big plans like New Tashkent.

Plus, there is a business summit on the way to boost trade and investment.