Prime Minister Narendra Modi vows India fully developed by 2047
India
On August 15, PM Modi shared his big-picture plan for India's future: he wants the country to be fully developed by 2047.
His speech put a spotlight on young people, with a promise to train 10 million youth in artificial intelligence within a year and offer free online coaching for competitive exams, making learning more accessible and affordable.
Modi sets energy and tech goals
Modi also set bold goals for energy and tech, aiming for 100 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2047 and getting 7-8 semiconductor plants running within the next one to two years.
He announced a nationwide sports talent hunt for kids aged 5-15, pushed for a digital census, and called on parties to support one-third reservation for women in legislatures, hoping to make growth more inclusive.