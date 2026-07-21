Prime Minister Narendra Modi vows tough action over NEET leak
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised tough action against those behind the NEET paper leak, saying expert lawyers are on the case to make sure justice is served.
He assured students that their academic future will not be disrupted and pointed out that the government acted quickly by arranging a re-examination.
Narendra Modi stresses exam fairness priority
Modi emphasized that keeping exams fair is a top priority, calling the leak a serious issue needing strong legal steps.
He reassured everyone that those responsible will face strict punishment, aiming to restore trust for students who have worked hard for these exams.