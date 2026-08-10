Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes 2026 Commonwealth boxing medalists

Berwal, who took silver in the +90kg category, described how both he and his opponent needed stitches after their bout.

The Pakistani boxer joked that Berwal said, "Bhaijaan aapka naam Narender hai, aapke coach ka naam Narender hai, aapke PM ka naam Narendra hai toh mujhe Narendernaam se nafrat ho gayi hai," leaving PM Narendra Modi in splits.