Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes 2026 Commonwealth boxing medalists
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed India's 2026 Commonwealth Games boxing medalists to his home in New Delhi, marking a record-breaking year with 10 medals.
The mood turned light when silver medalist Narender Berwal shared a funny memory from his 2015 match against a Pakistani boxer, leaving Modi laughing.
Narender Berwal recounts joke, Modi laughs
Berwal, who took silver in the +90kg category, described how both he and his opponent needed stitches after their bout.
The Pakistani boxer joked that Berwal said, "Bhaijaan aapka naam Narender hai, aapke coach ka naam Narender hai, aapke PM ka naam Narendra hai toh mujhe Narendernaam se nafrat ho gayi hai," leaving PM Narendra Modi in splits.