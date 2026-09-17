Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday will feature 76 diyas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 76 this Thursday, and the Red Fort is getting a special makeover: 76 big diyas will light up the monument, with one called the Aashirwad Ka Diya symbolizing good wishes from across the country.
It's all about celebrating Modi's years of dedication and service.
Diyas and saplings mark Modi birthday
The festivities aren't just in Delhi. In Gujarat, 76,000 diyas will shine in Ahmedabad during a Maha Aarti, while Surat plans over 1 million diyas at thousands of locations.
Jammu and Kashmir is joining too, with the BJP's OBC Morcha announcing an event involving 50,000 diyas.
Gujarat is also marking the day by distributing 76,000 saplings and donating cows as part of a nationwide drive celebrating both Modi's birthday and his 25 years in public service.