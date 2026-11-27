Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Surya Ghar' nears 7 million rooftops
India's PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is closing in on seven million rooftop solar setups, helping families save big on electricity.
Launched in early 2024, the scheme aims for 10 million homes by March 2027 and has already handed out nearly ₹38,000 crore in subsidies.
A QR code tool rolled out this year has made signing up super simple; 4,57,561 QR scans have been logged in just three months.
Households see bills drop about 76%
With subsidies up to ₹78,000 per household for a 3 kW solar panel system, many families are seeing their electricity bills drop by about 76%.
Prime Minister Modi highlighted at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit that nearly 100,000 new homes join the program every six days, a sign of just how quickly clean energy is catching on.