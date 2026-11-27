India's PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is closing in on seven million rooftop solar setups, helping families save big on electricity.

Launched in early 2024, the scheme aims for 10 million homes by March 2027 and has already handed out nearly ₹38,000 crore in subsidies.

A QR code tool rolled out this year has made signing up super simple; 4,57,561 QR scans have been logged in just three months.