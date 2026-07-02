Prime Minister's Office pushes exam system makeover after NEET-UG controversy

Government committee proposes 3-4 JEE sittings

A government committee suggests letting students take JEE 3-4 times a year instead of just two, and dropping the December-January session for smoother schedules.

NCERT could soon be made the nodal agency for aligning Class 11-12 syllabi with JEE and NEET requirements, while stricter rules on coaching centers and smarter analysis of exam data are also on the table.

The final report is expected soon and could really change how big exams work in India.