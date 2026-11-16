Prince William and Princess Catherine visit Mumbai for Earthshot events
Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales hopped on the Mumbai Metro this Monday, traveling from Vidhan Bhavan to Bandra-Kurla Complex as part of their India visit for the Earthshot Prize Awards.
Their trip wasn't just about formalities: they played gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and local kids and even tried cutting chai in earthen kulhads, soaking up some real Mumbai vibes.
Royals to meet PM Narendra Modi
The Earthshot Prize, launched by Prince William in 2020, rewards five environmental innovators with £1 million each to expand their solutions.
The main event is the awards ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Wrapping up their visit, the royal couple will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, highlighting their focus on both environmental action and cultural exchange.