Prince William and Princess Kate to meet PM Narendra Modi
Prince William and Princess Kate are in India for a three-day visit, fresh off the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards in Mumbai.
On Wednesday, they'll sit down with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
India has most Earthshot winners
At the awards, Prince William gave a shoutout to India's big impact: India has more Earthshot finalists and winners than any other country.
The prize, which he started, gives five winners each year, with each recipient receiving £1 million, to projects fighting climate change and protecting oceans.