Prince William's Monday Mumbai visit sparks South Mumbai traffic diversions
Prince William's Monday visit to Mumbai meant South Mumbai was basically gridlocked, with spots like Crawford Market, Kalbadevi, Bhuleshwar, Nariman Point, and Churchgate jammed up, with Mumbai traffic police diverting vehicles and temporarily stopping traffic for the royal convoy, plus brought in extra officers to help manage the chaos.
VVIP security measures cause Mumbai delays
All the VVIP security measures led to long delays through the afternoon and early evening.
Police later said that evening traffic jams are pretty normal in Mumbai anyway.
The prince also stopped at Vidhan Bhawan metro station, just another reminder of how tricky it is balancing tight security with keeping a busy city running.