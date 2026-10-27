Prisoners escape Thekkampatti jail in Theni after faking seizures
India
17 prisoners pulled off a jailbreak from Thekkampatti jail in Tamil Nadu's Theni district on Monday.
They reportedly faked seizures to distract the staff, then attacked a guard and made their getaway.
Now, police across the state are on high alert, with vehicle checks ramped up as the search for these escapees gets underway.
Police form teams hunting Theni fugitives
Special police teams have been formed to track down all 17 fugitives, including Lingam and Raja Singandhar.
Investigators are also digging into how this happened, looking at possible security gaps at the jail and what led up to the breakout.
Theni's top cop, KS Praveen Gowtham, inspected the prison following the incident.