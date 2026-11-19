Private Bengaluru to Hyderabad bus overturns near Raptadu, 40 hurt
A private bus heading from Bengaluru to Hyderabad overturned early Thursday morning near Raptadu in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, leaving at least 40 people hurt.
The accident happened around 3am at Ramanepalli, and the driver reportedly left the scene right after.
All injured stable, authorities investigating driver
Police and emergency teams got there fast and made sure all injured passengers received medical help. Thankfully, everyone is stable with no major injuries.
Early reports suggest the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. Authorities are now investigating what led up to the crash and looking into the driver's actions.