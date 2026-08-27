Private bus collides with autorickshaw in Palnadu district, 7 dead
India
A heartbreaking accident in Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh, left at least seven people dead after a private bus collided with an autorickshaw early Thursday.
The group was heading home from a celebration in Kondamanjuluru. Two others are fighting for their lives in the hospital.
Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy urges road safety
Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy called the crash "extremely tragic" and urged everyone to follow road safety rules.
He directed officials to take necessary measures to provide better medical treatment to the injured and reminded us all, "Journeys should take people to their destination, not to their final destination," highlighting how important safe travel really is.