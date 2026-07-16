Prix Versailles 2026 names Navi Mumbai and Guwahati terminals

Navi Mumbai's terminal was highlighted for its lotus-inspired look and futuristic vibe that blends tech, art, and smooth functionality.

Guwahati's terminal got praise for using bamboo in its design, a nod to the region's rich biodiversity.

AAHL said this recognition shows its commitment to building airports that are not just functional but also sustainable and visually impressive.

Other winners included airports from Cambodia, China, Germany, and the US.