Prix Versailles 2026 names Navi Mumbai and Guwahati terminals
Navi Mumbai International Airport's Terminal 1 and Guwahati's Terminal 2 just made it to the list of the world's most beautiful airports, thanks to the Prix Versailles 2026 awards.
Both terminals are managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), and were recognized for their standout designs and innovation in airport architecture.
Lotus and bamboo airport designs praised
Navi Mumbai's terminal was highlighted for its lotus-inspired look and futuristic vibe that blends tech, art, and smooth functionality.
Guwahati's terminal got praise for using bamboo in its design, a nod to the region's rich biodiversity.
AAHL said this recognition shows its commitment to building airports that are not just functional but also sustainable and visually impressive.
Other winners included airports from Cambodia, China, Germany, and the US.