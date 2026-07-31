Probe finds emergency lapses after Palam Vihar fire killed 9
A recent probe into the deadly March 2026 Palam Vihar fire, which took nine lives, found some serious gaps in Delhi's emergency systems.
The blaze most likely started from an electrical short circuit and spread fast because of flammable stuff stored inside.
Rescue teams struggled to reach people because a key fire truck, the Bronto Skylift, got stuck in a mess of illegal overhead cables and banners.
Report faults unauthorized cables, urges training
The rescue was slowed down not just by blocked roads but also because the first Skylift's operation was hampered, possibly due to trapped cables/wires in the boom, and there was no backup plan.
The report called out local internet operators for unauthorized cables and city officials for not clearing narrow access routes.
It also found that the officers assigned to the Bronto Skylift had never received official training, recommending urgent fixes like better training, hiring more staff, and stricter rules for cable installations.