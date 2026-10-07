Probe launched at 10 sites after Army Foundation College allegations
India
A major investigation has started at 10 military training sites across England after four women reported serious sexual assault at the Army Foundation College, Harrogate.
One woman described a prolonged attack by fellow junior soldiers.
Armed Forces Commissioner Polly Miller-Perkins called the allegations "absolutely appalling" and is leading the probe.
Miller-Perkins to share findings next year
The investigation is digging into well-known sites like Sandhurst and Britannia Royal Naval College to find out if there are deeper, systemic problems.
Miller-Perkins plans to visit several bases herself, aiming to share her findings in the New Year.
Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has previously said he wanted to lead cultural change in the UK military.