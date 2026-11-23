Probe ordered into Narendra Modi's schoolmate Asgarbhai Vohra land dispute
A land dispute involving Asgarbhai Vohra, who went to school with Prime Minister Modi, is now officially under investigation.
Vohra reached out to the Prime Minister for help, saying his 2,810-square-meter plot in Bhayandar East was taken over illegally.
The probe was ordered on November 18, 2026, and the land is currently linked to Seven Eleven Construction Pvt Ltd, a company associated with BJP MLA Narendra Mehta.
Vohra alleges forgery, company withdraws approvals
Vohra claims that one-half of his land was taken back in 2011 using fake documents.
Another person involved, Mervyn Fernandes, says he never agreed to sell but his signatures were misused.
Even though an FIR was filed back in 2015, things have dragged on without a clear resolution.
Recently, Mehta's company already withdrew construction approvals and surrendered its commencement certificate for the plot and will also be withdrawing a police complaint against Vohra and Dhokha as authorities continue their investigation.