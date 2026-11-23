A land dispute involving Asgarbhai Vohra, who went to school with Prime Minister Modi, is now officially under investigation.

Vohra reached out to the Prime Minister for help, saying his 2,810-square-meter plot in Bhayandar East was taken over illegally.

The probe was ordered on November 18, 2026, and the land is currently linked to Seven Eleven Construction Pvt Ltd, a company associated with BJP MLA Narendra Mehta.