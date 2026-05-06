Probe panel to report in 2 days on Ghaziabad fire

CCTV review and NOC checks underway

The fire started in an empty ninth-floor flat where paint and thinner were stored.

CCTV footage is being reviewed with police help to piece together what happened.

Officials are also checking if the building had a no-objection certificate (NOC) for fire safety and construction approvals.

The Residents Welfare Association has promised full cooperation, even suggesting a forensic audit to get clear answers.

Early findings have not indicated a short circuit so far.