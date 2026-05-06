Probe panel to report in 2 days on Ghaziabad fire
An investigation is underway after a major fire broke out on April 29 at Gaur Green Avenue in Ghaziabad, destroying eight flats and damaging several others.
A committee headed by GDA secretary Vivek Mishra and constituted by the district magistrate is looking into what caused the fire and why firefighting efforts faced hurdles.
Their final report should be out in two days.
CCTV review and NOC checks underway
The fire started in an empty ninth-floor flat where paint and thinner were stored.
CCTV footage is being reviewed with police help to piece together what happened.
Officials are also checking if the building had a no-objection certificate (NOC) for fire safety and construction approvals.
The Residents Welfare Association has promised full cooperation, even suggesting a forensic audit to get clear answers.
Early findings have not indicated a short circuit so far.