Probe shuts TCS Nashik over sexual harassment and religious conversion
TCS's Nashik office has been temporarily shut as police look into disturbing allegations of sexual harassment and attempted religious conversion involving several employees.
Among those named are Nida Khan, accused of religious harassment, and former HR head Ashwini Chainani, who allegedly tried to stop complaints.
Police say the incidents might have been planned in advance with possible overseas connections.
Seven arrested in TCS Nashik probe
The investigation started after eight women and one man reported rape, sexual harassment, and pressure to convert religions, some by their own senior colleagues.
So far, seven people have been arrested out of nine accused.
Police are asking anyone else affected or aware to come forward.
IT workplace safety and complaints questioned
The situation is raising tough questions about how safe big IT workplaces really are for employees, and whether companies' systems for handling complaints actually work.