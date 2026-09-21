Who is IIT Bombay professor who resigned amid suicide case?
What's the story
Professor Suryanarayana Doolla of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has resigned amid controversy over the suicide of second-year student Sahil Wakode. The resignation comes after an FIR was filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Doolla. The case has sparked protests by students and allegations from Wakode's parents, raising questions about how the institute handled an examination incident involving alleged cheating.
Academic profile
Doolla's academic and professional background
According to The Economic Times, Doolla, who has been associated with IIT Bombay for over a decade, is an expert in electrical power systems and renewable energy.
He earned his BTech from Nagarjuna University in 2000, an MTech from IIT Bombay in 2002, and a PhD from IIT Delhi in 2007.
His research work focuses on smart grids and microgrids.
Administrative duties
His administrative roles at IIT Bombay
Apart from teaching and research, Doolla also held administrative roles at IIT Bombay.
He was the warden of Hostel 6 and later served as Dean of Student Affairs. His work in these positions extended to overseeing student-related administration and institutional responsibilities.
He was also involved in organizing JEE (Advanced), UCEED, and CEED exams.
Controversy unfolds
Details about the incident and allegations
Wakode allegedly died by suicide after being caught using a mobile phone during an exam. His parents alleged harassment and caste-based discrimination.
An FIR naming Doolla was registered on their complaint. The allegations are under investigation, but IIT Bombay has denied them and said no disciplinary action was taken against Wakode.
After the incident, students protested demanding accountability from the institute.
Resignation aftermath
Director meets students, signs charter of demands
On September 20, IIT Bombay Director Professor Shireesh Kedare met protesting students and signed an 18-point charter of demands, which included action against Doolla.
His suspension was reported that evening, and he later resigned.
The IIT Bombay Faculty Forum has publicly supported the professor, stating he followed prescribed procedures during the examination incident.