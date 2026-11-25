Project 17B enters final bidding stage to build 7 frigates
Big news for India's navy: It's set to add over 60 new ships and submarines soon, and the highlight is Project 17B.
This project just hit its final bidding stage and will have two Indian shipyards teaming up to build seven advanced stealth frigates loaded with guided missiles.
Project 17B $7.54 billion, bolsters self-reliance
Project 17B comes with a $7.54 billion price tag, but it's about more than just hardware.
Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan says building these ships in India is key for self-reliance, cutting down on foreign imports, and stepping up India's game in the Indian Ocean.
The move fits right into the country's push for regional security and long-term naval strength: basically, making sure India can hold its own at sea now and in the future.