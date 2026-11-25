Project 17B comes with a $7.54 billion price tag, but it's about more than just hardware.

Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan says building these ships in India is key for self-reliance, cutting down on foreign imports, and stepping up India's game in the Indian Ocean.

The move fits right into the country's push for regional security and long-term naval strength: basically, making sure India can hold its own at sea now and in the future.