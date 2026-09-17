Project Him Sarovar diverts 6 million liters for Ladakh farmers

Ladakh just pulled off a cool feat: diverting 6 million liters of glacier meltwater to help local farmers.

As part of Project Him Sarovar, four large ponds were built at Spituk Farka in Leh and filled up between April and September this year.

Announced by Lt. Gov. V.K. Saxena, the project is set to bring over 1,000 acres of arid farmlands back to life with much-needed irrigation.