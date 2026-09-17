Project Him Sarovar diverts 6 million liters for Ladakh farmers
India
Ladakh just pulled off a cool feat: diverting 6 million liters of glacier meltwater to help local farmers.
As part of Project Him Sarovar, four large ponds were built at Spituk Farka in Leh and filled up between April and September this year.
Announced by Lt. Gov. V.K. Saxena, the project is set to bring over 1,000 acres of arid farmlands back to life with much-needed irrigation.
Stok glacier melt fills Ladakh ponds
All that water came from the Stok Glacier via the Igoo-Phey Canal, filling ponds that can hold up to 24 million liters in total.
Since about 80% of Ladakh's people depend on glacier-fed farming, this project is a big step toward securing water for the future, even as climate change causes glaciers to shrink and melt earlier each year.