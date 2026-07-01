Prominent group of 117 asks Modi and Sharif for peace
India
A group of 117 well-known Indians and Pakistanis just sent an open letter to Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif, asking them to take real steps toward peace.
They say the ongoing tensions are holding back young people and hurting both countries' growth.
Letter seeks restored diplomacy and visas
The letter suggests bringing back full diplomatic ties, like appointing high commissioners in both capitals, and restarting normal visa services so people can visit more easily.
They also want borders reopened for trade and travel, heritage sites like Kartarpur Sahib accessible again, and talks on issues like Kashmir, demilitarization, and economic cooperation.
Well-known leaders from both sides signed on, showing there's real support for a fresh start.