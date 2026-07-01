Prominent group of 117 asks Modi and Sharif for peace

Letter seeks restored diplomacy and visas

The letter suggests bringing back full diplomatic ties, like appointing high commissioners in both capitals, and restarting normal visa services so people can visit more easily.

They also want borders reopened for trade and travel, heritage sites like Kartarpur Sahib accessible again, and talks on issues like Kashmir, demilitarization, and economic cooperation.

Well-known leaders from both sides signed on, showing there's real support for a fresh start.