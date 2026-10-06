Delhi govt puts sexual harassment-accused ACP's promotion on hold

The Delhi government confirmed that Bhagat's promotion order has been modified pending the outcome of the investigation.

The original order had promoted 12 DANIPS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Police Service) officers to additional DCP rank with immediate effect.

However, it will now only apply to the remaining officers after Bhagat's request.