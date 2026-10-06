Delhi govt puts sexual harassment-accused ACP's promotion on hold
What's the story
The Delhi government has put a promotion order for Assistant Commissioner of Police (Connaught Place) Vivek Bhagat on hold. The decision comes after a female journalist accused Bhagat of sexual harassment during a protest near Jantar Mantar. In light of the allegations, Bhagat requested that he not take up his new charge until "a full enquiry has been conducted in the matter."
Investigation progress
Bhagat's promotion order modified
The Delhi government confirmed that Bhagat's promotion order has been modified pending the outcome of the investigation.
The original order had promoted 12 DANIPS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Police Service) officers to additional DCP rank with immediate effect.
However, it will now only apply to the remaining officers after Bhagat's request.
Complaint details
Female journalist accused Bhagat of inappropriately touching her
The female journalist alleged that Bhagat inappropriately touched her and pushed her while she was filming a protest. She filed a complaint at the Parliament Street police station on the same day.
Although no FIR has been registered yet, the Delhi Police has forwarded her case, along with two other allegations from different journalists, to the Crime Branch for an "impartial enquiry."
Police action
Fake AI-generated content related to incident circulated online
Neha Yadav, additional PRO, confirmed that a man was arrested for creating and distributing fake AI-generated content related to the alleged incident.
However, Bhagat has not responded to calls for comment on the matter.
Meanwhile, the journalist who alleged harassment on October 3 was reportedly detained again on Monday.
The complaints of sexual harassment by police personnel have been transferred to the Crime Branch for further action.