Ladakh women's groups suspend protest against liquor policy
What's the story
Women's organizations in Ladakh have temporarily suspended their protest against the Union Territory's liquor policy. The decision comes after the UT administration agreed to all demands of the protesters and sought a week's time to formalize the agreement. The protests were led by the Ladakh Buddhist Association Women Wing, Anjuman-e-Imamia Women Wing, Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam Women Wing and Christian Community Women Wing.
Protest demands
Protesters sought complete rollback of the liquor policy
The protesters had demanded a complete rollback of the liquor policy and demanded that Ladakh be declared a dry Union territory.
They also sought measures to protect local culture and values from the expansion of liquor availability, including new bar licenses and wine shops.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk confirmed that the protest was suspended after receiving written assurance from the UT administration on October 29.
Agreement finalization
Administration sought a week's time to finalize the agreement
The assurance was given in a letter from the Home Department, signed by Special Secretary Tashi Dolma.
The letter accepted all points and recommendations of the organizations on the liquor policy in principle.
The administration has sought a week's time to finalize the agreement with these organizations in a spirit of dialogue and cooperation.
Trust in administration
Women's organizations suspend dharna from October 29 to November 5
The women's organizations have temporarily suspended their dharna from October 29 to November 5, respecting the administration's request for time.
They said this suspension should be seen as an expression of faith in the administration's assurance.
The organizations thanked the people of Ladakh for their overwhelming support during this protest and reiterated their long-term commitment to a healthier, alcohol-addiction-free Ladakh.