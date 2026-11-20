TCS Hyderabad employee 'denied entry' over Ayyappa attire; protest erupts
What's the story
A protest broke out outside the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) office in Adibatla, Rangareddy district, Hyderabad, on Thursday after an employee alleged he was denied entry for wearing Ayyappa Deeksha attire. The employee, Manish, who has been with TCS for two years, claimed he had informed management two months ago about his decision to observe Ayyappa Deeksha.
Dress code dispute
Employee stopped at gate
However, Manish claimed he was stopped at the office gate on Thursday over a dress code violation.
He alleged other employees were allowed entry without adhering to the same dress code.
"I do not understand why they are stopping me after I took Ayyappa Deeksha," he said.
The incident sparked protests from Ayyappa devotees and Hindu organizations demanding Manish be allowed to work while observing his religious vow.
Twitter Post
Video shows protest
🚨 An employee wearing Ayyappa Mala was reportedly denied entry to TCS's Adibatla office in Hyderabad by his manager.— theindia.360 (@theindiaa360) November 20, 2026
Faith and religious traditions deserve respect. No employee should face discomfort for practicing their beliefs. 🙏#Hyderabad #TCS #Ayyappa #Hyderabadnews pic.twitter.com/CY9U5oSLG4
Official response
Police verify allegations
An Adibatla police official said they were verifying Manish's allegations.
"One of the employees made this allegation. We have not received any complaints so far. The situation is now under control, and we are verifying the matter," the official said.
In a separate account to The Siasat Daily, a senior police officer described it as a misunderstanding over attire and said it had been resolved without any communal angle involved.
Religious observance
What is Ayyappa Deeksha?
Ayyappa Deeksha, or Mandala Vratham, is a 41-day spiritual discipline observed by devotees before their pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.
During this period, devotees observe a disciplined lifestyle and diets, focusing on prayer, self-control, and abstinence.
They are commonly referred to as Ayyappas or Swamis during this period.