CJP's Parliament march: 70 detained, over 118 police personnel injured 

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged: "Police have been absolutely brutal. They have fractured the skulls of many students who were protesting here. Even a 15-year-old girl was brutally beaten up by a male police officer."

He added, "A male police officer even tried to grab the hair of Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo. They even tried to lathicharge her and drag her out of the tempo."