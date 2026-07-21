CJP's Parliament march: 70 detained, over 118 police personnel injured
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest march to the Indian Parliament on Monday ended in violence and chaos, The Times of India reported. The protesters were demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET paper leaks and other exam irregularities. The Delhi Police said that over 118 personnel were injured, including senior officers, while around 70 protesters were detained during the clash.
Protest escalation
CJP protesters accused of attacking security personnel, damaging vehicles
The police accused the protesters of attacking security personnel, damaging government vehicles, and public property.
Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions to disperse, the CJP marchers allegedly violated prohibitory orders.
"The violent mob also caused extensive damage to public property. Around 15 to 20 government vehicles, along with other government property, were vandalised during the incident," the police said in a statement.
CJP's allegation
'Police absolutely brutal'
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged: "Police have been absolutely brutal. They have fractured the skulls of many students who were protesting here. Even a 15-year-old girl was brutally beaten up by a male police officer."
He added, "A male police officer even tried to grab the hair of Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo. They even tried to lathicharge her and drag her out of the tempo."
Counterclaims
CJP accuses police of using excessive force on students
However, Delhi Police denied these allegations, saying they were "completely false and misleading," and that "no individuals were subjected to targeted assault."
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blamed Left-affiliated student organizations, such as All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI), besides organized groups, for instigating violence during the march.
Investigation call
BJP functionary questions protesters' intent
BJP functionary Amit Malviya questioned the intent of protesters and those supporting them.
He said "stone-pelting and orchestrated violence" raise serious questions about their motives and those backing them.
Malviya called for an investigation to establish criminal responsibility, saying "the real conspirators are often those who plan, encourage and coordinate such violence while carefully keeping themselves out of harm's way."
Unmet demands
CJP submits demands to government, no response yet
On Monday evening, CJP leaders met Union Minister JP Nadda and submitted a memorandum with their demands.
These included Wangchuk's unconditional release, Pradhan's resignation, and ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide after the NEET paper leak.
However, despite submitting their demands to the government, CJP leaders expressed disappointment at not receiving a response from authorities.