'Limited to 200 people': Delhi Police on ethanol protest
What's the story
A day ahead of a planned protest against the central government's E20 ethanol-blended petrol policy, organizers have claimed that the Delhi Police gave them verbal permission to hold the demonstration at Jantar Mantar. However, they claimed they were asked to limit the number of protesters to 200. The protest, organized by "Team Bharat against Ethanol scam," is scheduled for 2:00pm on Sunday.
Protest focus
Protest not against ethanol, but against government's policy: Team Bharat
Entrepreneur and TV personality Tehseen Poonawalla will lead the protest. He criticized the Delhi Police's conditions and said, "I don't know how a police force in a democracy can dictate to citizens that a protest must be limited." Other members of Team Bharat clarified that their protest is against the implementation of the E20 policy and the lack of choice for car owners, not against ethanol itself.
Escalating tensions
Will protest outside Gadkari's residence if...: Poonawalla warns police
Poonawalla also threatened to stage a protest outside Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's residence if the police tried to stop their demonstration. He said, "In any case, we are protesting at Jantar Mantar irrespective of what the police say. We don't care." The protest comes after a press conference on Saturday, where automobile and energy experts defended the E20 program, saying it underwent years of scientific testing with no evidence of harm to vehicles.
Expert defense
Panel backs E20 program, says possible marginal decline
The panel at the press conference included Vartika Shukla, former Indian Oil Corporation Chairman B Ashok, and senior executives from major automotive companies. Shukla said ethanol blending didn't happen overnight and emphasized India's achievement of its E20 target in December 2025. She acknowledged a possible marginal decline in engine performance but attributed it to factors like driving habits.
Demands voiced
Team Bharat members raise concerns over potential vehicle damage
Team Bharat member Dinesh Tantia emphasized the need for fuel compatibility and consumer choice, saying, "Our demand is fuel compatibility. The fuel that suits a car should be the fuel its owner has the right to use." Another member, Rattan Dhillon, raised concerns about potential losses for vehicle owners due to the policy. He asked if the government would take responsibility for any damages caused by ethanol-blended fuel.
Protest impact
Protest to test public sentiment against E20 fuel
As the government and automobile industry defend the E20 program as scientifically validated, Sunday's protest will test whether public concerns can translate into a broader movement. Even before the demonstration begins, organizers have rejected the police-imposed cap of 200 protesters. They warn that any attempt to disrupt their gathering will see them shift their protest to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's residence.