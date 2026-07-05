'Limited to 200 people': Delhi Police on ethanol protest

Escalating tensions

Will protest outside Gadkari's residence if...: Poonawalla warns police

Poonawalla also threatened to stage a protest outside Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's residence if the police tried to stop their demonstration. He said, "In any case, we are protesting at Jantar Mantar irrespective of what the police say. We don't care." The protest comes after a press conference on Saturday, where automobile and energy experts defended the E20 program, saying it underwent years of scientific testing with no evidence of harm to vehicles.