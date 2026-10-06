'RSS go back': Protests at Kerala university's Vande Mataram seminar 

However, student unions such as Students Federation of India (SFI), National Students's Union of India (NSUI), Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) protested against it.

The protesters raised slogans such as "Down with RSS" and "RSS go back," waving their organizational flags.

There were clashes with police as they tried to enter the seminar venue.

Protesters also alleged that several students who had registered for the program were not allowed to enter.