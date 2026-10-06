'RSS go back': Protests at Kerala university's Vande Mataram seminar
What's the story
The Central University of Kerala witnessed protests on Tuesday against the participation of J Nandakumar, national convener of the RSS-linked organization Prajna Pravah, at a national seminar marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. The program brochure listed Nandakumar as the keynote speaker and the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad as a co-organizer. The two-day seminar is being held at CUK's Library seminar hall on October 6 and 7. It is co-organized by CUK, Sahitya Akademi, and Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad.
Protest expansion
Clashes with police as protesters tried to enter venue
However, student unions such as Students Federation of India (SFI), National Students's Union of India (NSUI), Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF) protested against it.
The protesters raised slogans such as "Down with RSS" and "RSS go back," waving their organizational flags.
There were clashes with police as they tried to enter the seminar venue.
Protesters also alleged that several students who had registered for the program were not allowed to enter.
Official statement
Student unions slam administration for organizing event
The student unions slammed the administration for organizing such a politically sensitive program without consulting them. The MSF questioned the involvement of Prajna Pravah and Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, calling them RSS-affiliated organizations.
The NSUI alleged that the event was an attempt to "saffronize" the university and announced a democratic protest against it.
The SFI also protested against what it called an attempt to impose a specific ideological or religious interpretation through the full rendition of "Vande Mataram."
Event details
Nandakumar to deliver keynote address at seminar
The protests have led to heavy police deployment on campus with water cannons and strike forces stationed at the university.
Nandakumar is slated to deliver the keynote address at the seminar.
The valedictory ceremony on October 7 will be graced by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as the chief guest, as per a post on the university's Facebook page.