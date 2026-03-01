Protests in Kashmir over Israel's airstrikes in Iran
Protests broke out across several Shia-majority districts in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday after US and Israeli airstrikes hit Iran.
People gathered in places like Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, and Bandipora, carrying pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and chanting messages of support for Iran.
Indian students in Iran seek evacuation help
The strikes have sparked strong emotions locally—one protester shared, "Shias are not scared of martyrdom. We are with Rehbar Khamenei and out on streets in solidarity with them," (female protester at Magam, Baramulla).
Leaders like Mehbooba Mufti called the strikes "yet another act of aggression by Israel" while Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (currently under house arrest) blamed unchecked Israeli actions for rising tensions.
Meanwhile, over 2,000 Indian students—most from Jammu and Kashmir—are now urgently asking for evacuation help.