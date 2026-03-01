Protests in Kashmir over Israel's airstrikes in Iran

Indian students in Iran seek evacuation help

The strikes have sparked strong emotions locally—one protester shared, "Shias are not scared of martyrdom. We are with Rehbar Khamenei and out on streets in solidarity with them," (female protester at Magam, Baramulla).

Leaders like Mehbooba Mufti called the strikes "yet another act of aggression by Israel" while Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (currently under house arrest) blamed unchecked Israeli actions for rising tensions.

Meanwhile, over 2,000 Indian students—most from Jammu and Kashmir—are now urgently asking for evacuation help.